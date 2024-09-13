91 KTM
Bike of the Day 9/13/24
General Info
Additional Info
General Info
Model Year
Model Year
1991
Model Year:
Model Year
1991
Brand
KTM
Brand:
KTM
Model
SX
Model:
SX
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Parts
Graphics
Other
Graphics: Other
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Seat
Other
Seat: Other
Exhaust
FMF
Exhaust: FMF
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Fork
Marzocchi
Fork: Marzocchi
Rear Shock
WP
Rear Shock: WP
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Other
Rims: Other
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Brakes
Brembo
Brakes: Brembo
Oils Lubes
Shell Rotella
Oils Lubes: Shell Rotella
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
More Bike Checks
18 Photos
Updated: 18/12/2023
5
432
Slack jaw's 300 SX 2023
Slack jaw
18 Photos
Updated: 17/05/2024
8
686
18 Photos
Updated: 26/01/2024
80
Frankie the factory edition
ce737
18 Photos
Updated: 20/08/2024
2
68
2
22 KTM350sxf FE Replica
Yzf916
18 Photos
Updated: 03/12/2023
3
353
18 Photos
Updated: 10/04/2024
83
STREET KILLER Ktm Supermoto
Sundeen
18 Photos
Updated: 14/07/2024
24
18 Photos
Updated: 23/02/2024
29
2903
13
18 Photos
Updated: 19/08/2024
39
18 Photos
Updated: 30/12/2023
26
2018 KTM 350 SXF
jrobertson8560
18 Photos
Updated: 05/07/2024
4
407
18 Photos
Updated: 21/03/2024
3
77