Boyesen

2022 GasGas MC250 2 stroke

2022 GasGas MC250 2 stroke
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2022
Brand Gas Gas
Model Other
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Bike Graphix Bike Graphix
Plastic Other Stock Stock
Handlebar Other ODI ODI
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other Thrill Seekers Thrill Seekers
Footpegs Works Connection
Exhaust Scalvini Cone pipe Cone pipe
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering
Fork WP
Suspension Mods Race Tech
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other Dubya Dubya
Sprockets Sunstar
Chain Sunstar
Oils/Lubes Maxima
