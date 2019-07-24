+ Add Your Bike
KTM 350sxf Spinergy 3

KTM Spinergy Spinergy PBO wheel www.spinergy.com Spinergy PBO wheel PBO fiber bicycle spoke PBO spokes in multiple colors each spoke contains 30,000 fibers PBO Spoke technology Pastrana putting them to the test Pastranas Suzuki version KTM Spinergy Spinergy rear wheel, Excel rim, Spinergy hub, PBO spokes Spinergy Front Wheel, PBO spokes
Model Year 2016
Brand KTM
Model SX-F
Engine Size 350
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Graphics Other http://lcggraphix.com/ http://lcggraphix.com/
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper Carmichael Bend Carmichael Bend
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Guts Velcro Velcro
Footpegs Hammerhead
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Rekluse
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other www.spinergy.com www.spinergy.com
Sprockets Pro Taper
Chain Pro Taper
Brakes Brembo
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Spinergy PBO spoked wheels. Spokes are made from PBO fiber rather than steel. Much stronger and lighter. We originally made a few sets for Travis Pastrana for the X games. Might be interested in making a production version. Whats everyone think?
