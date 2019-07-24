- 15
- 1,011
- 7
|Model Year
|2016
|Brand
|KTM
|Model
|SX-F
|Engine Size
|350
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Graphics
|Other
|http://lcggraphix.com/
|http://lcggraphix.com/
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Carmichael Bend
|Carmichael Bend
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|ASV
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Seat
|Guts
|Velcro
|Velcro
|Footpegs
|Hammerhead
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Rekluse
|Fork
|WP
|Rear Shock
|WP
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|www.spinergy.com
|www.spinergy.com
|Sprockets
|Pro Taper
|Chain
|Pro Taper
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Spinergy PBO spoked wheels. Spokes are made from PBO fiber rather than steel. Much stronger and lighter. We originally made a few sets for Travis Pastrana for the X games. Might be interested in making a production version. Whats everyone think?
T-Fish
7/24/2019 6:25 PM
I may be interested in a set as well.
mouse185
7/24/2019 2:23 PM
Where do I sign to pick some up?
TymeMoto
7/24/2019 2:20 PM
Very cool. Would be interested in those.