KTM SXF 350 -22 from Sweden
Bike of the Day 4/19/22
Model Year:
Model Year
2022
KTM
Brand:
KTM
SX-F
Model:
SX-F
350
Engine Size:
350
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Other
Graphics: Other
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Renthal
Grips: Renthal
Other
Seat: Other
Akrapovic
Exhaust: Akrapovic
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Xtrig
Triple Clamps: Xtrig
WP
Fork: WP
WP
Rear Shock: WP
Bridgestone
Tires: Bridgestone
Excel
Rims: Excel
Kite
Hubs: Kite
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Brembo
Brakes: Brembo
Braking
Brake Pads: Braking
Motomaster
Brake Rotors: Motomaster
Additional Info:
