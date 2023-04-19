Boyesen Boyesen

KTM SXF 350 -22 from Sweden

1 of 4125
(4 people)
Swallberg
4/19/2023 7:58am
Bike of the Day 4/19/22
Model Year
2022
Brand
KTM
Model
SX-F
Engine Size
350
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Graphics
Other
Handlebar
Renthal
Grips
Renthal
Seat
Other
Exhaust
Akrapovic
Air Filter
Twin Air
Triple Clamps
Xtrig
Fork
WP
Rear Shock
WP
Tires
Bridgestone
Rims
Excel
Hubs
Kite
Sprockets
Renthal
Brakes
Brembo
Brake Pads
Braking
Brake Rotors
Motomaster
