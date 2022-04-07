- 0
- 77
- 0
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
1 of 3753
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1989
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Pro Grip
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Brake Lever
|Renthal
|Seat
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Cam
|Other
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Air Intake
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Suspension Mods
|Too Tech
|Tires
|Bridgestone
|Rims
|Other
|Hubs
|Other
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Putoline
|Additional Info
|1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica