+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica

1 of 3753

Vital MX member Motogalleryportugal 55611 Motogalleryportugal https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/55611/avatar/c50_Filipe_Xanoca_1483783083.jpg?1483783072 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Motogalleryportugal,55611/all 01/07/17 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Motogalleryportugal,55611/setup
Bike of the Day! 7-4-22
Bike of the Day! 7-4-22 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica
Related: Bike of the Day
Bike of the Day
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1989
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Pro Grip
Clutch Lever Other
Brake Lever Renthal
Seat Other
Shifter Other
Clutch Other
Piston Wiseco
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Too Tech
Tires Bridgestone
Rims Other
Hubs Other
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes Putoline
Additional Info 1989 Kawasaki KX 250 Carmichael replica
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest