Additional Info

It's a 350 FC 2019 with full Kayaba components (Factory KYB Fork and Shock) and some nice pieces detailed below. - Pirelli MX32 mid soft tires - Husqvarna Factory Front/Rear Wheels - Brembo SXS Factory Caliper - Motostuff 280 MM Front rotor - Factory KYB Fork - Factory KYB Shock with Blue Factory Spring - XTRIG Triple Clamps - Pro Carbon Racing Clutch Protector and Plate - Renthal Blue Sprocket - RK Gold chain - Husqvarna Blue Chain guide - Raptors Titanium footpegs - Hinson Cluch cover - Husqvarna Blue Water pump cover - Pro taper Evo SX race Handlebar - GUTS seat cover - Titanium Bolts