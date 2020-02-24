+ Add Your Bike
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2019
Brand Husqvarna
Model Other
Engine Size 350
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI
Seat Guts
Footpegs Raptor
Exhaust FMF
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Kayaba Factory Factory
Rear Shock Kayaba Factory with Blue Spring Factory with Blue Spring
Tires Pirelli
Sprockets Renthal
Chain RK
Brakes Brembo
Brake Rotors Moto Stuff
Additional Info It's a 350 FC 2019 with full Kayaba components (Factory KYB Fork and Shock) and some nice pieces detailed below. - Pirelli MX32 mid soft tires - Husqvarna Factory Front/Rear Wheels - Brembo SXS Factory Caliper - Motostuff 280 MM Front rotor - Factory KYB Fork - Factory KYB Shock with Blue Factory Spring - XTRIG Triple Clamps - Pro Carbon Racing Clutch Protector and Plate - Renthal Blue Sprocket - RK Gold chain - Husqvarna Blue Chain guide - Raptors Titanium footpegs - Hinson Cluch cover - Husqvarna Blue Water pump cover - Pro taper Evo SX race Handlebar - GUTS seat cover - Titanium Bolts
