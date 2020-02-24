- 9
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2019
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|350
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|ODI
|Seat
|Guts
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Triple Clamps
|Xtrig
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Factory
|Factory
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Factory with Blue Spring
|Factory with Blue Spring
|Tires
|Pirelli
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|RK
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Brake Rotors
|Moto Stuff
|Additional Info
|It's a 350 FC 2019 with full Kayaba components (Factory KYB Fork and Shock) and some nice pieces detailed below. - Pirelli MX32 mid soft tires - Husqvarna Factory Front/Rear Wheels - Brembo SXS Factory Caliper - Motostuff 280 MM Front rotor - Factory KYB Fork - Factory KYB Shock with Blue Factory Spring - XTRIG Triple Clamps - Pro Carbon Racing Clutch Protector and Plate - Renthal Blue Sprocket - RK Gold chain - Husqvarna Blue Chain guide - Raptors Titanium footpegs - Hinson Cluch cover - Husqvarna Blue Water pump cover - Pro taper Evo SX race Handlebar - GUTS seat cover - Titanium Bolts
FCP_Racing
2/24/2020 1:21 PM
This bike is awesome! We posted it on our Facebook page a little white ago