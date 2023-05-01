BAMTV | I Want to be a Cool Dad! BAMTV | I Want to be a Cool Dad! Vital MX Play Again Credit: BAMTV (Justin Barcia) Related: Justin Barcia Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 1/5/2023 9:20am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related Justin Barcia Penalized at Salt Lake Supercross 13 Justin Bogle on Barcia's Takeout and His Retaliation | "Somebody finally did something about it" 8 Onboard - Justin Barcia Takes Out Justin Bogle at San Diego Eli Tomac vs. Justin Barcia - Atlanta Supercross 5 Justin Barcia - Let loose on the GASGAS MC 250 3 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.