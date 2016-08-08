My Ride, My Life: Tim Gajser

Honda: “My first memory of motorcycling is being at the sea with my family when I was two and a half years old when I saw a little Honda 50” remembers Tim Gajser, beaming with his ever-present smile. It’s clear to see the emotions it stirs when talking to Tim about a lifetime spent around motorcycles. “My Father put me on the bike, showed me the gas and the brakes and then I started riding, and from there on everything began!”

Little could anyone know that his first experience on two wheels would set in motion a story of four motocross World Championship titles, all by the age of just 24 and all on the Honda CRF, with surely many more to come.