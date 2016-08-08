Introducing Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing

Gearing up for what will be our third season of FIM Motocross World Championship competition, we’re excited to be channeling our racing efforts through one team in 2022 – Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing!

Continuing our quest for world championship trophies, with a super young and super talented rider line-up we’re aiming high with a renewed focus on MXGP and MX2 success. Leading us into battle in the MXGP class is two-time MX2 World Champion Jorge Prado while in MX2, current world number four Mattia Guadagnini will compete alongside young German hotshot, Simon Längenfelder.

Credit: GASGAS

