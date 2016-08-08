Fox Racing: Terrafirma 2 is the second installment in the Terrafirma series. Once again, T2 captured the essence of the 90’s MX scene with great music and epic footage of the top riders of the era on and off the track. Highlights include Jeremy McGrath riding at Castillo ranch. The MC footage is some of the most iconic MX footage ever shot to this day. The late Donny Schmit ripping a frozen lake, Mike Metzger (still racing at the time) starting to show some of his freestyle skills and a compilation of the ultracompetitive 1995 motocross nationals. Featured Riders: Jeremy McGrath, Doug Henry, Steve Lamson, Robbie Reynard, Ezra Lusk, John Dowd, Kevin Windham, Pedro Gonzalez, Mike Metzger, Donny Schmit, Ricky Carmichael, Travis Pastrana, James Stewart