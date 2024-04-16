Yoshimura RS-12 Exhaust System | 2024 Kawasaki KX450

The 2024 Kawasaki KX450 has been well received in terms of its handling and overall ride-ability, but the power output has been a point of disinterest for many so far. Check out our review of the RS-12 Yoshimura system aboard the new green machine,

Performance gains are massive with our RS-12 Signature Series system, adding a whopping 23.8% max hp and an incredible 16.4% max torque.

The RS-12 muffler has loads of features including our PTF insert system that makes changing inserts a breeze and an optimized muffler shape with added volume and brake caliper clearance.

Yoshimura's RS-12 systems are designed, developed, and manufactured in Chino, California.

Rubber-mounted RS-12 muffler dampens vibration to subframe.

Aggressive intelligently designed, the RS-12 asymmetrical shaped muffler allows maximize capacity and incorporates a resonance chamber for managing sound and increasing usable power. RS-12's unique profile also provides more clearance for tire and brake caliper.

Improved performance gains with refined power delivery.

Just like the works systems our Factory Racers use, RS-12 systems utilize precision machined joints. Machined joints provide a superior and exacting fit for joints by better securing the seal between two surfaces with a perfect 360-degree contact surface which translates into improved system life, fit and performance.

New, patent-pending Precision Taper Fit (PTF) insert ring makes it easy to install and remove sound inserts and spark arresters.

Works-look matte carbon fiber end cap.

Repack Kits, optional Inserts and Spark Arresters are available for all models