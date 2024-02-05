Monster Energy Supercross and FIM Motocross World Championship news in one place! This is your one stop show for motocross news from around because, remember, interesting stuff happens everywhere.

This week's episode features a gaggle of updates, with a significant focus on the FIM World Supercross Championship. Adam Bailey, the former CEO, has left WSX, so questions have been raised about the likeliness of the series continuing. Lewis Phillips lays out all of the information that exists at the time of recording. This is a developing news story that will develop in weeks to come.

Jump across the Atlantic Ocean for news from the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. Jeffrey Herlings has announced that the ribs that he bruised at round three of MXGP, the Grand Prix of Sardinia, are actually broken. Yes, he has raced the last four weekends with four broken ribs and was lucky to not puncture a lung. MXGP returns in Agueda, Portugal, this weekend.

Remember that interesting stuff does indeed happen everywhere! If there is news that you would like to see in this video, reach out in the comment section below. Thank you for watching and your continued support of this new feature.