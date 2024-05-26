Ty Masterpool on Fox Raceway | Vital MX Interview

PostRace

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's new rider, Ty Masterpool, showed some good pace in his debut, but some hard crashes derailed his progress. Here, he talks about the opportunity and his day at round one of 2024 Pro Motocross.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
