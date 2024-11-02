RJ Hampshire on 2024 Glendale | Interview RJ Hampshire on 2024 Glendale | Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace RJ Hampshire was in need of a rebound in Glendale and he did just that. Calm, calculated and efficient: Hampshire took his second win of the season and clawed back vital points in the championship chase. Here, he discusses the triumph. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: 2024 Monster Energy Supercross RJ Hampshire Glendale Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 2/11/2024 12:42pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.