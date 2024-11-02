RJ Hampshire on 2024 Glendale | Interview

RJ Hampshire was in need of a rebound in Glendale and he did just that. Calm, calculated and efficient: Hampshire took his second win of the season and clawed back vital points in the championship chase. Here, he discusses the triumph.

Credit: Lewis Phillips
