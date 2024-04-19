Press Day Interviews | 2024 Nashville Supercross

Press Day

Nashville, Tennessee, welcomes 2024 Monster Energy Supercross this weekend, as the 14th round will be run at the impressive Nissan Stadium. There was heavy rain on Thursday night and, for that reason, press day was cancelled, as the track remained covered. The good news is that there was no additional rain and so the track should be in superb condition come race day! Shockingly, this will be the first 250SX East/West Showdown that is run in normal conditions since 2022.

Despite the fact that there was not a press event, Lewis Phillips tracked down five riders in the paddock. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Malcolm Stewart, Fire Power Honda's Dean Wilson, Muc Off FXR Club MX’s Phil Nicoletti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer and Aaron Plessinger were available for in-depth discussions. There are a handful of interesting points raised – each rider was professional with their outlook and thought process.

There will be more come from Nashville, so stay tuned to this very channel. Remember that Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb are tied in the 450SX championship standings, whereas Cameron McAdoo leads Tom Vialle by four points in the 250SX East division and Levi Kitchen is 15 points clear of RJ Hampshire in 250SX West. This championship is far from over and Vital MX will provide inside access.