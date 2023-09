Rumor_Mill

There's a ton of movement in the 250 class for 2024, with every major team seeing long-time faces leave and new ones incoming. Find out where Jo Shimoda, Hunter Lawrence, Jalek Swoll, Levi Kitchen, Max Vohland, Michael Mosiman, Ryder DiFrancesco, Jett Reynolds, and more. For the full Silly Season list, check out our website feature here: https://www.vitalmx.com/features/silly-season-2024-diving-deeper-round-…