MXGP Podcast Show | 2024 Sardinia

Jorge Prado and Jeffrey Herlings kept fans of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, otherwise known as MXGP, on the edge of their seats across the weekend, as an intense duel (that trickled off of the track somewhat) took place at the third round in Sardinia's deep sand. In addition to that, Kay de Wolf extended his run of victories in the MX2 division and confirmed his status at the favorite. Andrea Adamo's disqualification was cause for heated discussion as well, making this an action-packed video.

Lewis Phillips and Adam Wheeler star in the 'MXGP Podcast Show' that is released in the days after each round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship. This motocross podcast, which is in its third year of existence, makes its debut on YouTube with an episode that recaps round three, the Grand Prix of Sardegna at Riola Sardo, as well as current movements in the paddock and injuries that have struck the premier division. The 'MXGP Podcast Show' on Vital MX will be released on Tuesday following each round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship.

