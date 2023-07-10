First Laps | 2023 Motocross of Nations

Watch as Ken Roczen, Jett Lawrence, Aaron Plessinger and more navigate the French track of Ernee for the first time. The 2023 Motocross of Nations is underway!

Credit: Sean Ogden
