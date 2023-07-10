First Laps | 2023 Motocross of Nations First Laps | 2023 Motocross of Nations Vital MX Play Again Watch as Ken Roczen, Jett Lawrence, Aaron Plessinger and more navigate the French track of Ernee for the first time. The 2023 Motocross of Nations is underway! Credit: Sean Ogden Related: Motocross of Nations France Ken Roczen Aaron Plessinger Jett Lawrence Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter ML512 10/7/2023 6:41am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.