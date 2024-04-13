EVS Web Eclipse Knee Brace | First Ride

Check out our thoughts on EVS' newest high-end knee brace, the Web Eclipse.

Web Eclipse features:

12K Carbon Fiber Frame

Lightweight aerospace grade frame crafted with a reinforced rib contour construction that's engineered to withstand substantial forces and torsional stress.

Floating Knee Cup System

Self-positioning CE Certified HEX Pro Impact Technology floating knee cup that finds the center of the knee upon flexion and extension to provide complete knee protection coverage.

Flex Wings

The Flex Wings are located on both upper and lower knee brace straps, designed for diverse leg shapes, providing a snug, pressure-free fit that stays securely in place.

Rapid Lock System

Quick release, easy on/off closure system with the press of a button.

4-Point Strapping System

Engineered for a secure, comfortable fit that stays in place during high-intensity rides, thanks to its stretch fit strap technology, moisture guard straps, and flexible hook and loop closure, ensuing both safety and comfort while riding.

Stretch Fit Strap Technology (top strap only)

A stretchable material that allows for natural thigh compression and expansion delivering a snug, comfortable and secure fit.

Moisture Guard Straps

Provides a secure, compression fit without excess bulk preventing shifting during physical activity and perspiration.

Double Sided Hook & Loop Closure

Flexible and efficient closure to go on easily and securely, allowing for more adjustment.

Trac Grip

Strategically positioned high traction silicone on the liner effectively deters movement and enhances the knee brace’s secure fit on your leg.

TruMotion 3.0 Hinge

Mimics the knee’s natural flexion and extension allowing the brace to flex on the same 2 axes as the knee joint.

CE Impact tested and certified Level 1 (1621:1)