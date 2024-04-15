Adam Cianciarulo on Foxborough | Vital MX Interview Adam Cianciarulo on Foxborough | Vital MX Interview Vital MX Play Again PostRace Monster Energy Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo endured a tough night in Foxborough. Four races are left before he hangs up his boots. Here, he discusses all of that. Credit: Lewis Phillips Related: Adam Cianciarulo 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter SeanOgden 4/15/2024 9:39am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.