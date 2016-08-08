We Test the 2022 Intense Tazer MX Pro E-Bike

Of course, it may be somewhat odd for us to test an e-bike but we wanted to see what the crossover is between a motocross bike and the 2022 Intense Tazer MX Pro #ebike . The Intense Tazer MX Pro, equipped with Ohlins suspension, Renthal handlebars, and up to 170MM of travel, rides much more like a motocross bike than expected. We spend quite a bit of time aboard this class 1 Ebike to test its full capability. Click play to hear our overall impression of the 2022 Intense Tazer MX Pro and why it may be beneficial to add to your training arsenal.

