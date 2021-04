While cruising the pits at the 2021 Two-Stroke Nationals we got some shots of bikes there to race and some rad smokers just for show. From retro to modern, twin shocks to custom-fabbed tanks, 125s up to 500s, and cone pipes galore, the variety two-stroke machines on display was impressive. More than one 500s shoehorned into modern frames as well. Kick back and take in the premix goodness.