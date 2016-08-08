It's been a weird return to the U.S. racing for Thomas Covington, filled with injury and illness, but he's back in action this weekend at Budds Creek.
GuyB
8/16/2019 2:10 PM
T-Fish
8/16/2019 7:19 PM
Could we get a version in something other than slow motion?
I kid, I kid. Hopefully he has a good ride and shows what he can do this weekend.
GuyB
8/16/2019 7:49 PM
Bad T-Fish.
chris manninen
8/16/2019 6:04 PM
Track looks like it had the worst flow. Lots of weird turns and singles into corners with sharp turns as you land. Racing will be crap
Harv379
8/16/2019 4:41 PM
Man I hope he can show us that he still knows how to ride this weekend.
