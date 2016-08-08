Factory Connection invited us out to Barrington, NH for a behind the scenes look at their R&D department. Factory Connection strives to dig deep into their programs for satisfaction of their customers. Their daily tasks include pushing the limits both in the test field and r&d for the highest quality product made for you.
mxfanWI
10/24/2019 5:29 PM
Very cool video - thanks guys. An amazing amount of work that goes into what some of us just take for granted. I run FC on my restored '03 RM250 and couldn't be happier.