It is coming down to the final days before the first gate drop of the 2021 Supercross season. We were invited out to the GASGAS test track for the Team Introduction of the all new 2021 Troy Lee Designs | Red Bull | GASGAS Factory Racing Team. The team will include Justin Barcia aboard his GASGAS MC 450F while Michael Mosiman and Pierce Brown will be riding the GASGAS MC 250F. Click play and take a look as the riders spin a few laps for the media. Check it out!