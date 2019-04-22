Hoosier Tire MX25 Front and Rear

Part 1: Hoosier MX25 vs. Dunlop MX3S at Glen Helen

Hoosier Racing isn’t a well-known brand in motocross and supercross circles, but head into the four-wheel racing world and they are a powerhouse. For a more in-depth look at Hoosier Racing as a brand, check out this First Look. Now that Hoosier has a little time in the moto world, we’ve grabbed a set of the MX25 tires to test. This is their intermediate compound, and they make a MX20 (soft) and MX30 (hard) as well.

So as we all know, a tire test cannot be started and concluded in one day. One of the main attributes of tires is wear and durability. Obviously, we aren’t going to get into that at first but we did want to talk about how the Hoosiers compare to the Dunlop MX3S’ that come stock on the 2019 Honda CRF450R. We know that the MX3S has been replaced by the MX33, but there are still bikes out there running 3Ss and this was just to get a baseline of performance. We grabbed an extra set of wheels from Honda so that we could swap between the two sets of tires quicker to really be able to feel the difference.

At the end of the day, there is a big difference between the MX25 and MX3S, but to be fair the Dunlops weren’t completely fresh like the Hoosiers were, but they weren’t roasted either. The first thing we noticed was how light the tires are. We haven’t put them on a scale yet but they feel noticeably lighter, even when changing the wheelsets. This lower rotating and unsprung weight even made the CRF450R feel lighter and more responsive.

The other thing that was blatant was the amount of straight line traction with the Hoosiers. Glen Helen was very deep and sandy, and the MX3Ss would lose traction and spin if we were heavy-handed with the throttle. But the MX25 rear tire dug in and had us blasting forward out of corners and up the hills rather than just spinning on top of the track.

Given the track conditions (again, very soft and sandy, even for Glen Helen’s standards) it was very difficult to judge the Hoosiers carcass characteristics. Since there wasn’t any solid, tacky ground to really get the tires to plant onto, there wasn’t much of a chance to feel the carcass flex of the front or rear tire or to get a solid idea of how well the tires perform in ruts and loam (neither were present).

But that’s what other tracks are for and over the next few weeks, we’ll be hitting as many different tracks as we can to not only get a better idea of the performance but of the wear and durability as well.