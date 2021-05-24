Lainer Suspension Epica Works Fork and Impact18 Shock

There are a lot of motocross suspension tuners out there, but few shops offer their own A-Kit fork and shock built nearly from scratch. If you want a basic revalve or spring change, Lainer Suspension can definitely handle it, but that's not what we are testing on this 2021 GASGAS MC 250F. Instead of tuning the suspension Walther Lolli, Co-Founder of Lainer Suspension created his own. Building off the Epica Fork Cartridge Kit (that can be purchased on its own) Lainer uses KYB inner and outer fork tubes and builds everything else inside the fork. With the shock, 100 percent is built by Lainer. The craftsmanship, quality of parts, precision of assembly, and in-house design is pretty impressive and is, according to Lainer, on par with any of the works suspension you could buy from KYB, Showa, or WP. Click play to see what Ping thought of the kit!



