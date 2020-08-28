During any normal year, there would have been a lot more fanfare for an all-new high-end motocross helmet from THOR with pros on-hand, tech presentations, and for sure a taco cart. But, since this is anything but a normal year, we pretty much just got a THOR Reflex helmet in the mail and headed out to the track. The big news for the Reflex is that it uses three different types of protection technology - Koroyd, EPS foam, and MIPS. All three work together at making a very protective and ventilated helmet.