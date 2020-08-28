Product Main Helmets Thor Thor Helmets

Thor Reflex Helmet

Views:
22B5C90A-D218-4EC1-A5A4-B4EA70622634
Thor Reflex Helmet Thor Reflex Helmet Thor Reflex Helmet Thor Reflex Helmet Thor Reflex Helmet
Related: Thor
Thor
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Compare to other Helmets

Need more info? View our Motocross Helmets buyer's guides.

First Ride: THOR Reflex Helmet

During any normal year, there would have been a lot more fanfare for an all-new high-end motocross helmet from THOR with pros on-hand, tech presentations, and for sure a taco cart. But, since this is anything but a normal year, we pretty much just got a THOR Reflex helmet in the mail and headed out to the track. The big news for the Reflex is that it uses three different types of protection technology - Koroyd, EPS foam, and MIPS. All three work together at making a very protective and ventilated helmet.

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Read More »

Specifications
Product Thor Reflex Helmet
Type Men, Women
Construction Carbon, fiberglass composite
Colors
Size XS - 4XL
Miscellaneous
Price
  • $495
  • $395
More Info

www.thormx.com
Review This Product

More Products

Helmets Thor Thor Helmets

The Latest