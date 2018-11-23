Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes TM Racing TM Racing Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2019 TM Racing MX 250 Fi KS

First Impressions: 2019 TM Racing MX 250 Fi

The boutique side of the 250 four-stroke class

Vital Review
As a cycling nut, I can easily see the allure of a boutique brand. In so many forms of motorsports, things with wheels and other hobby sports...there are brands that are unique and cause you to turn your head a second time. In motocross we don't have very many of these brands but in this case, the TM MX 250 Fi fits the bill. Honestly, this test was my first time ever even throwing a leg over one of their bikes so I tried to come in with an open mind but a lot of questions were in my head on what I'd experience. Below you'll find a video to show off some of the details of the bike and my quick thoughts on the machine, while below that there will be a audio file where I'll break down more of my detailed thoughts on the TM.

Video - First Impressions: TM Racing MX 250 Fi

Specifications
Product TM Racing MX 250 Fi KS
Model Year 2019
Engine Size 250cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 249cc
Bore x Stroke 77 x 53.6
Compression Ratio
Fuel System Keihin Throttle Body
Ignition Keihin
Transmission 6 Speed
Final Drive 13/50
Suspension Front Kayaba 48mm AOS
Suspension Rear
Brakes Front Disc 270mm
Brakes Rear Disc 245mm
Tires Front
Tires Rear
Overall Length
Overall Width
Overall Height
Seat Height
Wheelbase
Ground Clearance
Rake/Trail
Fuel Capacity 7.5 liter
Curb Weight
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $10,995
More Info
