2019 TM Racing MX 250 Fi KS

As a cycling nut, I can easily see the allure of a boutique brand. In so many forms of motorsports, things with wheels and other hobby sports...there are brands that are unique and cause you to turn your head a second time. In motocross we don't have very many of these brands but in this case, the TM MX 250 Fi fits the bill. Honestly, this test was my first time ever even throwing a leg over one of their bikes so I tried to come in with an open mind but a lot of questions were in my head on what I'd experience. Below you'll find a video to show off some of the details of the bike and my quick thoughts on the machine, while below that there will be a audio file where I'll break down more of my detailed thoughts on the TM.

Video - First Impressions: TM Racing MX 250 Fi

Podcast -First