First, to see all of the changes and new features of the all-new 2021 Honda CRF450R, check out the First Look here.

The 2021 CRF450 is new from the ground up. Engine changes are aimed at producing more horsepower and torque, while simultaneously giving you more tools to manage and adjust it to your riding style. The frame and swing arm are all new and designed to increase flex, producing a more giving feel, better cornering and stability in a straight line. Add in a hydraulic clutch, multiple traction control features, 3.5 lb weight reduction and a multitude of other refinements and you have a very exciting dirt bike.



