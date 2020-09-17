Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Honda Honda Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2021 Honda CRF450R

Bike Test: 2021 Honda CRF450R Review

First, to see all of the changes and new features of the all-new 2021 Honda CRF450R, check out the First Look here.

The 2021 CRF450 is new from the ground up. Engine changes are aimed at producing more horsepower and torque, while simultaneously giving you more tools to manage and adjust it to your riding style. The frame and swing arm are all new and designed to increase flex, producing a more giving feel, better cornering and stability in a straight line. Add in a hydraulic clutch, multiple traction control features, 3.5 lb weight reduction and a multitude of other refinements and you have a very exciting dirt bike. 

Specifications
Product Honda CRF450R
Model Year 2021
Engine Size 450cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 449cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Bore x Stroke 96mm x 62.1mm
Compression Ratio 13.5:1
Fuel System Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), 46mm downdraft throttle body
Ignition DC-CDI
Transmission Close-ratio five-speed
Final Drive #520 Chain; 13T/49T
Suspension Front 49mm inverted Showa fork with rebound and compression damping adjustability; 12.2 inches of travel
Suspension Rear Pro-Link Showa single shock with adjustable spring preload, rebound and compression damping adjustability; 12.4 inches of travel
Brakes Front Single 260mm disc with twin-piston caliper
Brakes Rear Single 240mm disc
Tires Front Dunlop MX33 80/100-21
Tires Rear Dunlop MX33 120/80-19
Overall Length
Overall Width
Overall Height
Seat Height 38 inches
Wheelbase 58.3 inches
Ground Clearance 13.2 inches
Rake/Trail 27° 7' / 4.5 inches
Fuel Capacity 1.7 gallons
Curb Weight 244 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel—ready to ride.)
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $9,599
More Info
