2021 GASGAS MC 125

Before you start typing “It’s a red KTM!!!” take a breath, and read the next few sentences. Yes, the MC 125 is very similar to the KTM 125 SX, but there are some parts that are unique to the GASGAS that do give the bike it’s own flavor on the track, and are also aimed at saving you a few bucks at the dealership. The forged triple clamp and “mellower” suspension settings offer more comfort for the average motocross rider. Plus, the swing arm is from the Husqvarna, and the subframe is the aluminum KTM piece. Performance wise, the engine and frame are shared with the orange bike and feel the same on the track. Check out what Ping thinks of this two-stroke screamer after our first ride at Glen Helen Raceway.