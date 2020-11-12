Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes GASGAS GASGAS Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2021 GASGAS MC 125

Bike Test: 2021 GASGAS MC 125

Another 125 is always a good thing! And before you jump to conclusions, this is not JUST a red KTM/Husqvarna.

Before you start typing “It’s a red KTM!!!” take a breath, and read the next few sentences. Yes, the MC 125 is very similar to the KTM 125 SX, but there are some parts that are unique to the GASGAS that do give the bike it’s own flavor on the track, and are also aimed at saving you a few bucks at the dealership. The forged triple clamp and “mellower” suspension settings offer more comfort for the average motocross rider. Plus, the swing arm is from the Husqvarna, and the subframe is the aluminum KTM piece. Performance wise, the engine and frame are shared with the orange bike and feel the same on the track. Check out what Ping thinks of this two-stroke screamer after our first ride at Glen Helen Raceway.

Specifications
Product GASGAS MC 125
Model Year 2021
Engine Size 125cc
Engine Type Two-Stroke
Engine Displacement 124.8 cc
Bore x Stroke 54 mm x 54.5 mm
Compression Ratio N/A
Fuel System 38 mm Mikuniv
Ignition N/A
Transmission 6-speed
Final Drive 5/8 x 1/4"
Suspension Front WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
Suspension Rear WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
Brakes Front Disc brake 260 mm
Brakes Rear Disc brake 220 mm
Tires Front Maxxis
Tires Rear Maxxis
Overall Length N/A
Overall Width N/A
Overall Height N/A
Seat Height 950 mm
Wheelbase N/A
Ground Clearance 375 mm
Rake/Trail N/A
Fuel Capacity 7 liter
Curb Weight 87.5 kg *dry*
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $6,799
More Info
