Victory for Ricky Brabec in the Sonora Rally

Given the current situation, Rally Raid is probably the best form of racing AND social distancing.
Monster Energy Honda Team rider Ricky Brabec made off with the victory in the Sonora Rally, held in the Mexican Sonora Desert on the border of the United States. For Brabec this is a third win in the event, the second in a row.
Current Dakar Rally title holder, American Ricky Brabec, retains the top honours with a triumph in the Sonora Rally after having commanded the prestigious American race this week. The rally featured 1358 km of racing, including some 1078 kms of timed special stage, on some very Dakaresque terrain: high-speed hard ground, sand, dunes and stony terrain. The Monster Energy Honda Team rider claimed four out of the five stages and even managed to pull back from a 13-minute penalty which had been meted out after the first stage. The American went on to win the rally with a margin of less than a minute over the nearest rival. This represents Brabec’s third triumph in the Sonora Rally, the two most recent having been won consecutively.
Overall results