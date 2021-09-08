Thor Launches 2022 Fall Collection

Since 1968, THOR has been driven by an unrelenting passion for racing. In 2021, our elite team of Supercross professionals did not waver from this mindset and brought forth legendary performances resulting in a clean THOR sweep of the 450, 250 East and 250 West Supercross championships.

At the series finale, Cooper Webb had closed out his second 450 title, while Colt Nichols and Justin Cooper put their respective stamps in the 250 class record books. Emotions ran high, emphasizing that a season of hard work and determination had paid off. In racing, our senses are pushed to the limit; whether the tactile connection that THOR products give our riders to perform at their best, or the overwhelming sense of relief and pride that comes with realizing a lifelong championship dream. This is THOR. This is The Feel of Moto.

Prime Racewear

The best continues to get better. Our Prime racewear has served at the forefront of Motocross and Supercross competition around the globe since 2014 and shows no signs of slowing down. Calling upon thousands of hours testing, training and winning championships at the highest levels, the feedback from THOR’s professional athletes continues to inform the evolution of Prime, as clearly evidenced by the all-new materials and construction for 2022. If lightweight, abrasion-tolerant, breathable flexibility is what you are after, then look no further.

Sector Racewear

It would be simple to relegate entry-level gear to the realm of sub-par materials and design aesthetic, but that’s just not our style. When looking beyond the clean graphics and modern color options embodied by the 2022 Sector apparel collection, you will notice significant performance updates, all maintained at impressive price points. From the jersey layout featuring hybrid set-in sleeves and drop tail, to the contiguous stretch mesh panel of the pant, wrapping from yoke to inner knee, the Sector is obvious about performance and serious about value.

Reflex Helmet

Performance under pressure can truly define what it means to be successful. Introduced in 2020 and immediately adopted by some of the biggest names in racing and freestyle around the world, our Reflex helmet has performed above and beyond at highest levels of motorsport. Available with either carbon fiber or fiberglass composite shell, the Reflex offers superior construction with Koroyd® technology integrated into a premium dual density EPS liner in conjunction with MIPS® Brain Protection System. The Reflex helmet embodies the infusion of style and technology to create a class-leading product that THOR riders can count on.

Rebound Glove

Control meets coverage with the all-new Rebound glove. The chassis incorporates a four-way stretch Airprene backhand, along with integrated D3O layer for the perfect balance of mobility and coverage. Add in the padded Clarino® palm with touch screen compatibility and you have one of the most dynamic gloves on the market.

Agile Glove

The Agile Plus sets the standard for minimalist gloves. With a flexible chassis design, lightweight neoprene cuff and single layer perforated palm, the Agile Plus provides unobstructed comfort and precise feedback while riding.

Bike Intro

Living the two-wheeled-life is not limited to the tracks and trails only accessible via combustion engines. Whether an integral part of your cross-training routine, or enjoyed as an evening rip with friends, we are proud to offer a line of Bike apparel that is inspired by our decades-long dedication perfecting motocross equipment. The new Assist collection bridges the gap from casual trail riding, to all-out downhill racing. From thigh-burning climbs for PRs, to eBike cruises for pure enjoyment, Assist has got you covered.

---

There exists a certain visceral connection between rider and machine. It’s more than the contact points of gloves to grips, pants to seat, or boots to pegs. Over the years, countless races and championships have been won by riders wearing THOR. This is The Feel of Moto. Every product is a progression, a new step forward in design and performance. Visit your favorite authorized dealer, or see what’s new at www.thormx.com



