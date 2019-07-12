Team Manluk/K&R Racing Announces 2020 Roster

December 7th, 2019 – Team Manluk Racing, a regular on the racing circuit in Canada, has announced a merger with Team K&R Racing. Team Manluk/K&R Racing will race the 250SX East Region in Monster Energy AMA Supercross with John Short, Chase Marquier, and Ryder Floyd aboard a Merge Racing Technologies Honda. The team also has plans to race the entire Canadian MX Tour and select round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Team Manluk/K&R Racing will make its debut at Anaheim 1 on January 4th, 2020 with John Short, who will contest select rounds in the 450SX Class.

Short is fresh off of a career best outing in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and career best finishes in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross series as well. The 25 Year old Texas Native is looking to carry his positive momentum into the 2020 Campaign with this new organization and continue logging solid results.

Chase Marquier is looking to find similar results with the opportunity to return to a brand he’s all too familiar with. The Oklahoma native raced Hondas throughout his amateur career and early on in his professional career. Marquier moves to Team Manluk/K&R Racing after a successful international campaign spanning from Canada to The Netherlands.

Rookie sensation Ryder Floyd will be rounding out the three man roster. The 20-year old rookie from Paris, Texas immediately grabbed attention by winning the opening round of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series followed by impressive speed and finishes at The 2019 Monster Energy Cup. 2020 will be a big year for Floyd to showcase his impressive speed and gain much needed experience.

The team is led by founders Frank Luebke, President of Manluk Industries Inc, Mark Ripple, and Team Manager Justin Kopcak. Team Manluk was known as a series regular in Canada due to their deep Canadian Roots, and was presented the opportunity to expand their footprint into the industry in the United States with the leadership and support of Justin Kopcak and Mark Ripple from Defy Graphics.

In addition to the three rider roster, one of the more unique aspects about the new organization will be that Team Manluk/K&R Racing will also be providing additional transport solutions for Supercross and Supercross Futures Riders. Please contact the team manager at jkopcak@teamkrracing.com for business inquiries regarding transport solutions.





Team Manluk/K&R Racing would like to thank all of their sponsors for their inaugural 2020 campaign:

Manluk Industries

K&R Racing

Merge Racing Technologies

Defy graphics

Maxim Honda

Polisport

Pirelli

X Trig

Odi

Guts

Works Connection

Blud Lubricants

EKS

Dubya





