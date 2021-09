Hey Everyone,

We at MyPitboard decided to start bringing some different material to the table and breakdown lap and sector times from MxON!!!

Oh and before we begin yes this is our first post... Please feel free to give some feedback, we are thinking about doing this for supercross. Feel free to check us out @mypitboard on instagram and on https://mypitboard.com/





MANTOVA ITALY TRACK MAP

MOTO 1: MXGP & MX2 DETAILED ANALYSIS





MOTO 2: MXOPEN & MX2 DETAILED ANALYSIS