Moose Racing Introduces Multiple New Pieces of Racewear

August 24th, 2021 – Moose Racing introduces our 2022 Qualifier racewear collection. Our most affordable offering comes with a fresh look and the largest range of sizing available. The Qualifier jersey is known for having a generous cut, sleeves designed for comfort and full range of movement, and a custom collar made of spandex for maximum comfort. A polyester chassis is utilized with new high-quality not-fading sublimated graphics that are breathable. For added durability, the pants have a reinforced high denier nylon inner knee panels and double stitched seems. Sizing for jerseys range from S-5XL and pants range from 28-54. In the market for a new look, snag a set of the new qualifier racewear at $109.95 MSRP. Head on over to your local dealer or to www.mooseracing.com to check out Moose Racing’s Qualifier racewear!

Moose Racing also introduces our 2022 M1 racewear. This year we are adding to our M1 lineup by offering three different colored pant options and six options for jerseys. M1 is our semi-ventilated kit that is made of a breathable, micro-mesh polyester chassis that has non-fading sublimated graphics. Fitted with a custom lightweight collar, an athletic fit and inset-style sleeves provide comfort and a no bind fit. The M1 pants feature a new oversized knee panels with HD print, double and triple stitched seams for extra durability. The reinforced high denier seat, pre-bent ergonomic pant fit, and 3-point waist adjustment completes this year’s offering of M1. Jerseys sizing range from S-3XL and pants 28-42. MSRP is listed at $144.95. Head on over to your local dealer or to www.mooseracing.com to check out Moose Racing’s M1 racewear!