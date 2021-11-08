Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Re-Signs Martin

Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. is pleased to announce that Jeremy Martin will return with the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season. The two-time 250MX Champion returned to the team this season and has shown strength as a title contender and a lot of perseverance coming back from injuries. He is currently riding the wave of back-to-back overall victories in the 250 class and looks to keep building on his success with the team.

Seth Rarick – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 250 Team Manager

“I am really excited that Jeremy is back on board for 2022. He’s proven that he’s a championship contender, and we know he brings us another shot at it in the future. It’s been a pleasure having him back on the team. His commitment to racing and winning is unparalleled. I’m excited about our chances next year.”

Jeremy Martin – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“I’m really excited to be back with Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing for 2022. I haven’t had the year I was hoping for, so I’m very grateful to do what I love and have another opportunity to race my butt off for some championships next year. The team and I have had a lot of success together over the years, and we look to build on that.”