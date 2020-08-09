MXO Sports 125 Dream Race Information

Welcome to the information page for the MX vs ATV All Out 125 Dream Race! Answering the “Bring back two-strokes!” call, we’re dusting off the cobwebs and letting the 125s eat one last time. Braaap.

In partnership with Rainbow Studios, MX Sports, Vital MX, and THQ Nordic, MXO Sports is proud to bring you all-new events. We’ll be kicking off this season by taking it back with a 125 Dream Race, followed by TriCross, Grand Prix, and Open Classic events.

Here you will find rules, class info, and sign ups for your chance to qualify for the finals on September 19th (PS4) and September 20th (Xbox).

We encourage all players to read through this carefully to make sure there is no confusion on race day. Further questions, please reach out through our contact page.

BASICS:

- Please add the admins theObservr, jberggren99, and Tin_Man_92 as friends on your PS4 console, or theObservr, jberggren99, and TiNmAn0092 on your Xbox console. This will make things run smoother on race day.

- 125 two-strokes ONLY.

- Three classes: A, B, and C.

- Only 1 entry & 1 class allowed per person. If you race on XBOX, you will not be allowed to participate on Playstation. Violation of this will exclude you from future MXO events.

- MXO admins reserve the right to move any player into their respective class as they see fit (during or after qualifiers). See class descriptions below.

CLASSES:

- A (PRO) | If you have raced several tournaments before, play frequently, and/or placed near the top on the leaderboards, this is your class! The host of A class will be Tin_Man_92 on PS4, and TiNmAn0092 on Xbox.

- B (INTERMEDIATE) | The B class is for the up and comers. You’re fast, but not quite at the pro level, new to tournaments, this is your class. The host of B class will be jberggren99 on both consoles.

- C (NOVICE) | The C class is for the casual player that plays a few times per month. If you’re new to the game but still want a shot, this is for you. No prizes given in this class, C is to help get newcomers into the game and ultimately move up as they improve. The host of C class will be theObservr on both consoles.

QUALIFYING:

- Qualifiers for PS4 will take place on Saturday, September 12th, and qualifiers for Xbox will take place on Sunday, September 13th.

- Track: RED BUD

- Time: Starts 12 PM Eastern (9AM Pacific/11AM cCntral). Due to the size of lobbies, players will have to wait for their invite to their session. It is the players responsibility to be available around the time/day of their invite.

- A race hub with your qualifying session time will be found on our news page the day prior to the race.

- Best lap is all that matters. We will hold the qualifiers as races, but position does not matter on the leaderboard, only your fastest lap will count.

- On race day, you will receive an invite by one of the MXO admins.

- The best laps per class will be combined and the top players in each class will receive an invite to the finals on September 19th.

SIGN-UPS:

- Sign-up forms & dates are below.

- Please double-check to make sure your gamertag is correct, we will not be able to invite you if anything is missing.

- Emails will be used to contact winners for prizes, qualifying race hub, and finals race info.

- Blocking the track or cutting is not allowed. MXO admin reserve the right to review and penalize such action. Respect one another.

- PLEASE NOTE: SIGN UPS FOR EACH QUALIFIER WILL CLOSE ON THE THURSDAY PRIOR TO THAT WEEKEND OF RACING, AT MIDNIGHT EST (9PM PST).

You can sign up here: MXOSports.com