Fox Racing and FMF Launch Co-Lab Gear

FOX RACING AND FMF LAUNCH CO-LAB PRODUCT

PROCEEDS TO SUPPORT KURT CASELLI FOUNDATION

Irvine, CA, August 24, 2020 - Fox Racing and FMF, the global leaders in motocross apparel and exhaust systems, are proud to launch a product collaboration that brings the iconic Southern California brands together to support a great cause. The product line will feature co-branded Legion off-road product as well as a supporting lifestyle collection. Fox and FMF will donate a portion of the overall sales to the Kurt Caselli Safety Foundation.

Purpose built for the demands of Off-Road riding; the Legion collection is the perfect platform to support this program.

“I was connected with Donny out on a ride with our local MX sales rep, Aubry Boutin. We started talking about both brands and the impact they’ve made on our community. After a few rides with Donny, our friendship grew, and we quickly realized that myself and our crew of riders at Fox had a lot in common with the FMF crew. At that point, it just seemed natural that we’d do something together to celebrate the brands and our combined passions for off-road riding. Through the creation of this collaboration, we felt it was important to give back to the off-road community by donating a portion of the proceeds to the Kurt Caselli Foundation. We’re really proud of everything this project stands for; two legendary brands coming together to create something awesome for the community we love so much.” -Jeff Sagud - Global Category Director Fox MX

“Growing up in the motocross industry, I have always followed what Fox Racing has done, from their technical advances, next level designs, world class athletes, and their marketing efforts. We strive to deliver the same message here at the Flying Machine Factory, design it, test it, manufacture it 100% in- house and market the Sh!t out of it. This heritage and passion is what elevates the sport of Motocross and Off-Road and these two world class brands coming together for the first time showcases our dedication to the sport we love. Legendary Performance!” -Donny Emler Jr - FMF Global Brand Director and President of the Kurt Caselli Foundation

Kurt Caselli Foundation

“The Kurt Caselli Foundations message is Protecting And Supporting the Lives Of Off-Road Riders and with the gracious help of two iconic brands joining forces to offer this amazing support, allows us to give back to our community and strive to help make off-road riding safer. Trusting in our Foundation helps keep my son Kurt Caselli’s legacy thriving and ensures we are moving in the right direction. Thank you FMF and Fox for all you do for riders around the world” -Nancy Caselli – The Kurt Caselli Foundation

For more information and to view the full range of Fox/FMF products, visit your local Fox Dealer or www.foxracing.com.

About FMF Racing:

Established in 1973, FMF Racing is one of the most dominant and influential brands in the world of Off- Road Motocross Racing. Founded by Don Emler in his Hawthorne, CA garage, the brand’s steadfast dedication to supporting the sport, along with its athletes and partners, has earned the respect and loyalty of industry consumers and insiders. From cutting-edge design to efficient manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, operations, and distribution, FMF strives to elevate performance in every facet of the business. FMF Racing’s iconic red-and-yellow logo is still fueling the growth and passion for the sport of motocross more than 45 years later. The family-owned and operated company also features top level world-class race teams that continue to dominate the podium at events around the globe. For more information, please visitwww.fmfracing.com or visit your local dealer. Follow @FMF73

About FOX:

For over 4 decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain biking apparel and protection. Fox outfits the world’s best competitive action sport athletes and enthusiasts with products which combine innovation and style, all rooted in the brand’s original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail store, and an international roster of sponsored athletes, located around the world.

Follow us at:

https://www.instagram.com/foxracing/ https://www.instagram.com/foxmoto/ https://www.instagram.com/fmf73/

Fox Racing Media Contact: pr@foxracing.com ###