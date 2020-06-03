Fox Racing Launches Trilen Limited Edition Collection

March 6th, 2020 – The 360 Trilen collection features a dynamic new graphic design inspired by the vibrant colors found on the green beetles that inhabit the deserts of the American southwest. Built on our tried and true 360 gearset, this collection features a matching V2 helmet and Airline gloves to complete this clean yet progressive look.

The 360 Trilen Jersey blends superior durability and agile movement with two-tone color blocking and vibrant accents for a clean, yet progressive look.

Durable and race-ready, this Limited-Edition version of the 360 pant features metallic Trilen logo accents strategically placed for the best visibility on the track.

The LE Airline Glove features subtle hints of the Trilen color scheme designed to complete the full kit look.

The color scheme of the Trilen V2 LE Helmet is like nothing you’ve ever seen. Metallic graphic applications take this nature inspired look to the next level, and bring a dynamic feel to the proven performance of the V2 helmet

Available in a full-kit assortment, this Limited-Edition collection features our podium proven V2 Helmet, 360 gear-set and Flexair gloves for a race-ready look sure to turn heads at the track or on the trail.

You can check out the entire collection at FoxRacing.com



