Fox Racing Launches All-New Motocross Boot Line | Instinct, Motion, and Comp

It's finally time, Fox Racing has launched the second generation Instinct boot but that's not all they have in store. Scroll below to also learn about the all-new Comp boot and a new model, the Motion, that slots in between the two well-known Fox Racing products.

FOX RACING REBOOTS WITH THE NEXT GENERATION OF MOTOCROSS BOOTS NOW AVAILABLE IN HALF SIZES

Introducing the All-New Performance Motion Boot

Irvine, CA (September 6, 2022) – Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel, today announced the launch of The Next Generation of Motocross Boots, with its Instinct, Motion, and Comp models. With innovations in grip, durability, and protection, each boot is built from the sole up, including a new patented buckle closure system, and will be available in half sizes, providing instant step in comfort & precise fit.

Alongside the established Instinct and Comp boot models, Fox Racing introduced the all-new performance Motion boot with the perfect blend of grip and durability. The Motion boot adds another option to Fox Racing’s lineup, providing a race-ready boot with the patented Hinge Lockout for riders of all levels. The full collection, combined with the Reboot launch campaign is a part of the brand’s declaration to be the most technically superior boot brand.

“The brand prioritized fit, comfort, and durability with the new boot collection. Our new and improved last, now available in half sizes, provides riders with the most accurate fit,” said Jeff Sagud, Global Director of Merchandising at Fox Racing. “Each model offers tiered benefits to service riders of all levels. The all-new Motion boot was designed for the weekend warrior, elite youth riders, and all genders, that have varying foot shapes and sizes.

We’re embracing our role to be more inclusive for a major segment of riders.” Sagud led the team that began designing the new boots three years ago, when Fox Racing refocused on becoming a hardgoods innovation leader. Built off a new and improved last, the Motion Boot offers step-in comfort and excellent fit, and Fox’s exclusive Duratac™ proprietary grip compound provides the perfect blend of grip and durability. The patented hinge lockout stops motion before hyperextension, and the new patented buckle closure system provides the most secure lock and perfect fit.

NEW FOX INSTINCT BOOT

All-new ULTRATAC compound, on the outsole and inner side of boot, provides the highest level of grip

New and improved last - the foot-shaped mold that determines the boots' fit - offers step-in comfort

Now available in half sizes for a more precise fit. Half sizes: 9.5, 10.5, 11.5

Patented hinge lockout stops motion before hyperextension and improves back and forth mobility

New patented forged metal buckle system provides a durable, secure closure, and precise fit

Air mesh treated Microban antimicrobial liner helps control odor

Patented composite nylon-fiberglass insole board provides stability in the heel and flex in the ball of the foot

Anti-shock midsole and heel pad provides impact resistance, stability and support on the foot peg

Resoleable outsole for a longer lasting boot even after wear and tear

Microfiber synthetic leather upper for superior fit, flex, and durability

TPU plating on shin, toe cap, heel cap, and calf guard gives the rider our fullest coverage

Sleek medial design (inner side of the boot) keeps you in close contact with the bike

Less volume in the toe box for easy shifting and a sleeker overall profile

Composite nylon-fiberglass cuff secures and protects the ankle

Low ride chassis brings the foot closer to the footpeg for an enhanced feel

Weight: 1,947 g (size 10)

MSRP $559

NEW FOX MOTION BOOT

Our exclusive DURATAC compound, on the outsole and inner side of boot, balances grip and durability

New and improved last - the foot-shaped mold that determines the boots' fit - offers step-in comfort

Available in half sizes for a more precise fit. Half sizes: 9.5, 10.5, 11.5

Patented hinge lockout stops motion before hyperextension

New patented forged metal buckle system provides a durable, secure closure, and precise fit

Air mesh treated Microban antimicrobial liner helps control odor

Composite nylon-fiberglass insole board provides stability in the heel and flex in the ball of your foot

Anti-shock heel pad provides impact resistance, stability and support on the foot peg

Resoleable outsole for a longer lasting boot even after wear and tear

Microfiber synthetic leather upper for superior comfort, fit, flex, and durability

TPU plating on shin toe cap, heel cap and calf guard gives the rider our full coverage

A slim medial design (inner side of the boot) keeps you in close contact with the bike

Slim toe box for easy shifting and a slimmer overall profile

Composite nylon-fiberglass cuff secures and protects the ankle

Low-ride chassis brings the foot lower and closer to the footpeg for enhanced feeling around the brake and shifter

Weight: 1,760 (size 10)

MSRP $419

NEW FOX COMP BOOT

Our exclusive POSITAC rubber on the outsole provides maximum durability

New and improved last (the foot-shaped mold that determines the boots' fit) offers step-in comfort

Available in half sizes for a more precise fit. Half sizes: 9.5, 10.5, 11.5

New, adjustable four buckle closure system provides a comfortable, secure, locked-in fit

Air mesh lining provides comfort and breathability

Internal composite insole board provides stability and support from toe to heel and side-to-side on the pegs

Resoleable outsole for a longer-lasting boot, even after wear and tear

Microfiber synthetic leather upper for superior comfort, fit, and durability

TPU plating on the shin, toe cap, heel cap , and calf guard for coverage

Weight: 1,620 (size 10)

MSRP $259

The Instinct, Motion and Comp Boot will retail for $559, $419, and $259, respectively and will be available on September 6th, on www.foxracing.com, at Fox Racing flagship stores in Temecula & Pala, and at participating Fox Racing dealers & channels globally. For exclusive information on The Next Generation of Motocross Boots, follow @foxmoto on Instagram and Twitter.

