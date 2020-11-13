CROSSBOX: The Innovative Tech Necessity for Motocross

GPS tracking systems have enjoyed sizeable popularity in the athletic sector in recent years and for good reason. The Austrian brand CROSSBOX has developed a high-accuracy position and motion tracking device that is especially designed for Motocross. Better yet, it is affordable so every amateur racer or weekend warrior can have the satisfaction of knowing their metrics. Tested and used by professional racers such as Glenn Coldenhoff, Jordi Tixier, Liam Everts and Arminas Jasikonis; CROSSBOX is the innovative tool needed to increase the overall quality and effectiveness of your training.

If the world of CROSSBOX is new to you; get ready to be impressed by the extensive features this small device has to offer. Our cutting-edge technology allows a detailed analyzation of your laps, easier than ever. The main difference compared to other lap timers is that CROSSBOX not only indicates laps and section times but also where and why the athlete is winning or losing time on the track. Additionally, it is simple to use without any other sensors on the track needed.

Beyond the wide-ranging analyzation possibilities, CROSSBOX offers features to increase the motivation and fun factor on the track; which makes it the perfect tool for weekend warriors, amateurs and pro-level racers alike.





The leading features of CROSSBOX:





•Easy setup - Simply mount the small device (58g) on your helmet and ride your laps. Back in the pits, analyze your session directly on the smartphone.

•The system allows analysis of lap and section times with an average accuracy of 1/100 of a second and a maximum deviation of 5/100 seconds.

•The LapX calculates potentially the best lap time from the best section and shows which lines the user has to take in order to reach it.

• Any laps can be selected and compared in a real-time lap playback.

•Speed on every position on the track. Analyze your corner entrance and exit speed and work on faster times.

•CROSSBOX visualizes brake and acceleration activity. From now on you can work on earlier and smoother acceleration for higher cornering speed.

•CROSSBOX is compatible with all common heart rate sensors. For example, simply connect your Polar chest strap with your CROSSBOX and record your heart rate on every meter of the track.

•Jump distance evaluation - specifically designed for professional supercross, the riders are able to detect fastest jump combinations or exact jump distances.

•Race start analysis - CROSSBOX recognizes every race start and provides information about the time up to 5m, 10m, 20m, 40m and 60m. Work on your starting technique and immediately get proof of whether your start just feels faster or really is.

•Track leaderboards: Every track has a leaderboard with the fastest riders, either from a specific day or all-time. This feature is a game changer for Motocross clubs which would like to add friendly competition to their every day training. Instantly see how users rank on a track, select any other lap, compare yourself in a lap playback and learn from others.













What makes CROSSBOX unique?

“Our whole team consists of Motocross enthusiasts and former racers. With the new CROSSBOX CBX20 we wanted to develop a device that was more user-friendly and precise than similar products on the market. We implemented a Wifi module which allows fast syncing times from the GPS hardware to your phone (a 30 minutes session only takes 1-2 minutes) and we wanted it to be completely independent from the internet. With CROSSBOX you are able to analyze the laps directly on your phone, even in areas where no internet connection is given. Additionally, the device is compatible with Android smartphones. We know you will enjoy training harder and faster with our innovative product. Up your fun and get back on the track with faster, accurate stats.” CEO, Nino Richter

Crossbox is currently running their Black Weeks sale until December 1st. You can save on the CBX20 with a sale price of $284 or $263 each if you buy two or more. Orders to the US will be delivered within 2-5 business days. Crossbox also offers a 14-day money back guarantee. For more information, please visit www.crossboxapp.com