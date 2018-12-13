JGR / Yoshimura / Suzuki Factory Racing and Answer Racing Agree to Multi-Year Deal

December 13, 2018 - Irvine, Ca – Answer Racing is pleased to announce the signing of the JGR/Yoshimura/Suzuki 250 Factory Team to a multi-year deal.

The team will be competing in the Monster Energy Supercross series in both the East and West regions with riders Alex Martin, Jimmy Decotis, Kyle Peters and Enzo Lopes. Later in the year they will turn their sights to the Lucas Oil Outdoor Motocross Series.

JGR Suzuki’s Jeremy Albrecht states, “We’re beyond excited to partner with Answer Racing for 2019 and 2020. Answer has long been on the cutting edge of design and style trends. The JGRMX Suzuki 250 Factory Team riders rave about the performance and fit of the Answer Racing gear. It’s cool how our 250 athletes will have a cohesive look in the pits and out on the track. These are several reasons why the JGRMX/Answer Racing partnership is a win-win.”

“JGR Suzuki operates a very professional program that we are very happy to be apart of. We are looking forward to working with the 250 program for the next two years and have the ability to showcase all of Answer Racing’s newest apparel”, stated marketing manager Randy Valade.

The JGR/Yoshimura/ Suzuki 250 Factory Team will make their Answer Racing debut on January 5th at Anaheim stadium. For more information regarding the JGR team and Answer products visit www.answerraccing.com

About Us: Answer Racing started in 1976 with the goal to provide hardcore motocross enthusiasts with products they can trust. Decades of Champions were forged in the hearts and minds of Answer Racing’s creative engine. Fast-forward to today and Answer Racing has not lost sight of that original vision. We put our 40 years of experience behind bars into every product we make. Whether you are a diehard racer or weekend warrior, we’ve got you covered.







