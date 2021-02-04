

The revolutionary ARMEGA Forecast is a complete mud system comprised of precision engineering that operates seamlessly in the worst conditions. Smoother pulls, wider film, and multiple advanced systems contribute to achieving your goal by providing the maximum amount of vision. Add the revolutionary Forecast Shield for an additional layer of protection. The Forecast Shield attaches to the goggle frame over the film system to improve film retention against the lens. This improves resistance to water seepage behind the film and prevents heavier, stickier mud from peeling the film away. Add a stack of tear-off’s to the integrated pins on the shield for an extra layer of confidence when the starting gate drops.Maximize your goggle arsenal by utilizing the advanced ARMEGA rapid-lens changing system and effortlessly swap your UltraHD lenses for a ForecastSystem in a matter of seconds.

Armega Forecast Features:

•50mm ultra-wide film provides the maximum vertical field of view

•Transparent mud visor prevents seepage behind the film

•Multiple canister scrapers clean the film to reduce mud consumption

•Translucent rear canisters provide easy viewing of remaining film

•Smooth action film puller provides a rapid cleaning of the entire field of view

•Overspin limiter keeps film taut at all times to resist turbulent wind release

•Utilizes the proven ARMEGA rapid lens changing and locking system

•Includes the Forecast Shield which increases film retention during severe conditions

•Supports multiple tear-off options, such as leak-resistant laminated tear-offs (sold separately)

Forecast Shield Features:

•Precision attachment to the goggle frame for an added layer of protection

•Improves film tension against the lens preventing heavier, stickier mud from peeling film away

•Increases resistance to water seepage by wrapping around the goggle frame

•Allows for the attachment of tear-off’s to combat airborne debris during the start of a race











