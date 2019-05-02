Answer Racing Launches 2019 Spring Apparel Collection

February 5, 2019

Irvine, Ca - Answer Racing is pleased to announce the arrival of the 2019 Spring collection. This season offers two new colorways of our popular Syncron Flow design along with two new colors for the women.

JERSEY FEATURES

Performance moisture wicking fabrics • Fade-free sublimated graphics

Self-fabric collar

Stretch polyester cuffs

PANT FEATURES

High strength nylon and polyester fabrics

High performance durable nylon inner knees • Ratchet buckle

Premium stretch panels

Attack position pre-shaped knees

In addition to the apparel, we are introducing an all new Apex protection line. This includes two versions of roost protectors, CE certified base layers, knee and elbow guards. Developed and tested by our top athletes, these products pass the test for performance and protection.

APEX 3 CE ROOST GUARD

Chest Guard CE certified against EN 14021 (Stone Shield)

Removable flank protection backed with spacer mesh for increased protection and breathability

Asymmetrical arm and shoulder guards ready for attack position

Adjustable shoulder and waist straps

Ventilated in-molded HoneyComb HexFrame Construction

Neck brace compatible

EVA foam padding

APEX 1 CE ROOST GUARD

Chest Guard CE certified against EN 14021 (Stone Shield)

Ventilated in-molded HoneyComb HexFrame Construction

Adjustable shoulder and waist straps

Neck brace compatible

EVA foam padding

APEX PIVOT KNEE GUARD

CE EN1621 Level 1 knee protection

Tunable internal pads / spacers to customize for knee width

Secondary Fiber Reinforced Nylon Spanner protects your knee in full range of movement and adds lateral support

Unique single pivot overlap design supports the knee to eliminate hyper extension

Super-mesh comfort sleeve keeps knee guard in place

Fully adjustable straps

AIR - PRO ELBOW GUARD

KNOX Micro-Lock elbow pad CE certified against EN 1621-1 impact

Main body constructed of highly breathable and durable Ariaprene

Internal silicone grippers give consistent non slip fit and support

4 way stretch Ballistic impact panels for added durability and protection

APEX BASE LAYERS

KNOX CE EN1621-2 Level back protector

KNOX Micro Lock CE EN1621-1 Level 1 Shoulder protection

KNOX Micro Lock CE EN1621-1 Level 1 elbow protection

CE EN1621-3 Level 1 Chest Protector featuring Multi Layer

Impact absorbing smart foam

4-Way Stretch Vented Poly main chassis

Side entry with Zippered Closure

AIR - LITE ELBOW GUARD

Lightweight, abrasion resistant elbow pad

4 way stretch Ballistic impact panels for added durability and protection

Dual layer lightweight EVA & memory foam for small impacts

Internal silicone grippers give consistent non slip fit and support

Breathable spandex chassis

To view the Answer Racing Spring line visit www.answerracing.com