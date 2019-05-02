Answer Racing Launches 2019 Spring Apparel Collection

February 5, 2019
Irvine, Ca - Answer Racing is pleased to announce the arrival of the 2019 Spring collection. This season offers two new colorways of our popular Syncron Flow design along with two new colors for the women.
JERSEY FEATURES
- Performance moisture wicking fabrics • Fade-free sublimated graphics
- Self-fabric collar
- Stretch polyester cuffs
PANT FEATURES
- High strength nylon and polyester fabrics
- High performance durable nylon inner knees • Ratchet buckle
- Premium stretch panels
- Attack position pre-shaped knees
In addition to the apparel, we are introducing an all new Apex protection line. This includes two versions of roost protectors, CE certified base layers, knee and elbow guards. Developed and tested by our top athletes, these products pass the test for performance and protection.
APEX 3 CE ROOST GUARD
- Chest Guard CE certified against EN 14021 (Stone Shield)
- Removable flank protection backed with spacer mesh for increased protection and breathability
- Asymmetrical arm and shoulder guards ready for attack position
- Adjustable shoulder and waist straps
- Ventilated in-molded HoneyComb HexFrame Construction
- Neck brace compatible
- EVA foam padding
APEX 1 CE ROOST GUARD
- Chest Guard CE certified against EN 14021 (Stone Shield)
- Ventilated in-molded HoneyComb HexFrame Construction
- Adjustable shoulder and waist straps
- Neck brace compatible
- EVA foam padding
APEX PIVOT KNEE GUARD
- CE EN1621 Level 1 knee protection
- Tunable internal pads / spacers to customize for knee width
- Secondary Fiber Reinforced Nylon Spanner protects your knee in full range of movement and adds lateral support
- Unique single pivot overlap design supports the knee to eliminate hyper extension
- Super-mesh comfort sleeve keeps knee guard in place
- Fully adjustable straps
AIR - PRO ELBOW GUARD
- KNOX Micro-Lock elbow pad CE certified against EN 1621-1 impact
- Main body constructed of highly breathable and durable Ariaprene
- Internal silicone grippers give consistent non slip fit and support
- 4 way stretch Ballistic impact panels for added durability and protection
APEX BASE LAYERS
- KNOX CE EN1621-2 Level back protector
- KNOX Micro Lock CE EN1621-1 Level 1 Shoulder protection
- KNOX Micro Lock CE EN1621-1 Level 1 elbow protection
- CE EN1621-3 Level 1 Chest Protector featuring Multi Layer
- Impact absorbing smart foam
- 4-Way Stretch Vented Poly main chassis
- Side entry with Zippered Closure
AIR - LITE ELBOW GUARD
- Lightweight, abrasion resistant elbow pad
- 4 way stretch Ballistic impact panels for added durability and protection
- Dual layer lightweight EVA & memory foam for small impacts
- Internal silicone grippers give consistent non slip fit and support
- Breathable spandex chassis
To view the Answer Racing Spring line visit www.answerracing.com