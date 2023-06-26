Pre-Entry Lists | MXGP of Lombok-Indonesia

The 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship will hit the Indonesian island of Lombok this weekend. Lombok, which has hosted many MotoGP races, is set to host round eleven of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. The race marks their first dabble into motocross. It should be no shock that the entry list is identical to the previous round, Sumbawa, with the exception of Hassan Zubir. Alessandro Lupino is questionable, in addition, following his hard crash at round ten.

To reiterate a point from one week ago, credit must be awarded to Infront. They took many steps to make it easier for riders and teams to make the trip to Asia. Unfortunately, though, the problem is so much greater than that and some appear to be uninterested in vacating the comfort of Europe. Topical, of course, and a subject that's been covered to death on Vital MX's MXGP show, which is available on all major platforms.

MXGP

3 Romain Febvre 6 Benoit Paturel 9 Petar Petrov 10 Calvin Vlaanderen 43 Mitch Evans 61 Jorge Prado 70 Ruben Fernandez 75 Hardi Roosiorg 77 Alessandro Lupino 91 Jeremy Seewer 92 Valentin Guillod 161 Alvin Ostlund 167 Nicholas Murray 204 Hilman Maksum 259 Glenn Coldenhoff 303 Alberto Forato 336 Lewis Stewart 919 Ben Watson 988 Lionel Kerhoas

MX2