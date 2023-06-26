Pre-Entry Lists | MXGP of Lombok-Indonesia

MXGP and MX2 entries confirmed for the eleventh stop of current term in Indonesia.

6/26/2023 11:42am
The 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship will hit the Indonesian island of Lombok this weekend. Lombok, which has hosted many MotoGP races, is set to host round eleven of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. The race marks their first dabble into motocross. It should be no shock that the entry list is identical to the previous round, Sumbawa, with the exception of Hassan Zubir. Alessandro Lupino is questionable, in addition, following his hard crash at round ten.

To reiterate a point from one week ago, credit must be awarded to Infront. They took many steps to make it easier for riders and teams to make the trip to Asia. Unfortunately, though, the problem is so much greater than that and some appear to be uninterested in vacating the comfort of Europe. Topical, of course, and a subject that's been covered to death on Vital MX's MXGP show, which is available on all major platforms.

MXGP

3

Romain Febvre

6

Benoit Paturel

9

Petar Petrov

10

Calvin Vlaanderen

43

Mitch Evans

61

Jorge Prado

70

Ruben Fernandez

75

Hardi Roosiorg

77

Alessandro Lupino

91

Jeremy Seewer

92

Valentin Guillod

161

Alvin Ostlund

167

Nicholas Murray

204

Hilman Maksum

259

Glenn Coldenhoff

303

Alberto Forato

336

Lewis Stewart

919

Ben Watson

988

Lionel Kerhoas

MX2

11

Mikkel Haarup

24

Kevin Horgmo

39

Roan van de Moosdijk

44

Rick Elzinga

72

Liam Everts

74

Kay de Wolf

79

Sacha Coenen

80

Andrea Adamo

93

Jago Geerts

96

Lucas Coenen

100

Scotty Verhaeghe

122

Camden Mc Lellan

125

Emil Weckman

164

Diva Ismayana

198

Thibault Benistant

253

Jan Pancar

317

Nuzul Ramzidan

325

Delvintor Alfarizi

333

Hassan Zubir

516

Simon Langenfelder

532

Nakai Makarim

770

Devin Simonson

777

Jiraj Wannalak
