Pre-Entry Lists | MXGP of Lombok-Indonesia

The 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship will hit the Indonesian island of Lombok this weekend. Lombok, which has hosted many MotoGP races, is set to host round eleven of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship. The race marks their first dabble into motocross. It should be no shock that the entry list is identical to the previous round, Sumbawa, with the exception of Hassan Zubir. Alessandro Lupino is questionable, in addition, following his hard crash at round ten.
To reiterate a point from one week ago, credit must be awarded to Infront. They took many steps to make it easier for riders and teams to make the trip to Asia. Unfortunately, though, the problem is so much greater than that and some appear to be uninterested in vacating the comfort of Europe. Topical, of course, and a subject that's been covered to death on Vital MX's MXGP show, which is available on all major platforms.
MXGP
3
Romain Febvre
6
Benoit Paturel
9
Petar Petrov
10
Calvin Vlaanderen
43
Mitch Evans
61
Jorge Prado
70
Ruben Fernandez
75
Hardi Roosiorg
91
Jeremy Seewer
92
Valentin Guillod
161
Alvin Ostlund
167
Nicholas Murray
204
Hilman Maksum
259
Glenn Coldenhoff
303
Alberto Forato
336
Lewis Stewart
919
Ben Watson
988
Lionel Kerhoas
MX2
11
Mikkel Haarup
24
Kevin Horgmo
39
Roan van de Moosdijk
44
Rick Elzinga
72
Liam Everts
74
Kay de Wolf
79
Sacha Coenen
80
Andrea Adamo
93
Jago Geerts
96
Lucas Coenen
100
Scotty Verhaeghe
122
Camden Mc Lellan
125
Emil Weckman
164
Diva Ismayana
198
Thibault Benistant
253
Jan Pancar
317
Nuzul Ramzidan
325
Delvintor Alfarizi
516
Simon Langenfelder
532
Nakai Makarim
770
Devin Simonson
777
Jiraj Wannalak