Dylan Ferrandis Sidelined | 2023 Daytona Supercross

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Dylan Ferrandis has had a fairly turbulent time of it in the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross, but was keen to get his season back on track in Daytona today. The race in Florida was poised to mark his return from the concussion that he suffered in Houston on the first weekend in February, but an additional fall at yesterday's press day left him battered and bruised. It was revealed that he has withdrawn from round eight and his new return date has not yet been confirmed.

