Cullin Park Sidelined, Wrist | News

Cullin Park had a horrid time of it at the fifth round of 2024's Monster Energy Supercross term. It seemed like all hope was lost in the last chance qualifier – he fell in turn one and had to push forward at a superb pace in order to nab the final transfer position on the last lap. Such a brilliant comeback was a reason for jubilation for a short time. Ironically, it would have been far better for all involved if he had come up just short.

Park crashed rather hard on lap six of the 250SX main event and, unfortunately, the result was a dislocated wrist that will sideline him for the remainder of 2024 Monster Energy Supercross. Phoenix Honda revealed on social media earlier today that he has had surgery and will not be seen within the confines of a stadium again this year. Park was a top ten regular last year and due a breakthrough season aboard his CRF250R. Alas, those plans have been scampered.

"Cullin Park had a rough go in Detroit. Unfortunately, he dislocated his wrist in the main event. He underwent surgery yesterday and is ready to start recovering. CP will miss the remaining rounds of supercross."

Phoenix Racing Honda will not have a 250SX representative whilst Park recovers. All focus will be placed on Dylan Ferrandis now, who is competing aboard a CRF450R for the first time. Ferrandis occupies eighth in the championship standings – a season-best result of fifth was secured at the season opener.