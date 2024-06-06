Thunder Valley National & MXGP of Latvia Links

Vital Links
Thunder Valley
MXGP of Latvia
2024 MXGP
2024 Pro Motocross
2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
2024 AMA Pro Motocross
Posts
12816
Joined
5/10/2014
Location
Plano, TX US
Fantasy
668th
Edited Date/Time 12 hours ago

Thunder Valley National - Round 3

Check out Vital MX Fantasy

Animated Track Map

Tickets
Track Info

Official SuperMotocross Website
Official Pro Motocross Website
Season TV Schedule

Watch Qualifying LIVE on Peacock at 9:00 AM Pacific, 11:00 AM Central, 12:00 PM Eastern
Watch the Motos LIVE on Peacock at 12:00 PM Pacific, 2:00 PM Central, 3:00 PM Eastern
Watch the Motos LIVE on NBC at 1:00 PM Pacific, 3:00 PM Central, and 4:00 PM Eastern 
Watch the Encore Broadcast on CNBC at 11:00 PM Pacific (June 9th), 1:00 AM Central (June 10th), 2:00 AM Eastern (June 10th)

250 Entry List
450 Entry List

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

Schedule (Mountain Time):

 

MXGP of Latvia - Round 9

Tickets
Track Info
Official MXGP Website

LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV 

Live Timing
Results

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List
EMX250 Entry List
EMX125 Entry List

Timetable (Local Time)

Reese95w
Posts
180
Joined
2/7/2011
Location
Kent, WA US
Reese95w 11 hours ago
11 hours ago Edited Date/Time 10 hours ago

Here are the CBS Sports Network's air times for the 2nd MX2 & MXGP motos in Latvia.

2

