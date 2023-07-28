MXGP of Finland Links

2023 MXGP
MXGP of Finland
GD2
GD2 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

MXGP of Finland - Round 14

Vantaa Finland

Tickets
Track Info
Official MXGP Website

LIVE Online Broadcast on MXGP-TV 

Full Television Broadcast Info

Live Timing
Results

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List

Timetable (Local Time)

EuroGuy39 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

The track is not fantastic but can actually provide some good racing. There is a chance for a mudder. Keen to see how the local riders will do, good chance for Haavisto and Weckman to aim for that top 10 in their classes.

 

Spectators are limited to 5500 because of some weird safety laws/regulations in the area. Might be because the track is located right next to the main airport in Finland during these crazy times with the war in Europe.

